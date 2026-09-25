WATCH: Norma Dumont Throws Condoms And Cash At Ailin Perez In Wild UFC Vegas 121 Faceoff

Dumont and Perez successfully made the 136-pound bantamweight limit ahead of Saturday’s co-main event at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The tension was already obvious when the two contenders squared up for the cameras, but things quickly turned bizarre.
Norma Dumont Throws Condoms And Cash At Ailin Perez
Perez performed her trademark twerking celebration during the faceoff, prompting Dumont to pull condoms from her shorts and throw them toward her opponent.
You need this,” Dumont said with a smile.
That was not the end of it. As Perez picked up the condoms from the stage, Dumont followed by tossing a wad of cash in her direction.
You pay wh*re with money,” Dumont said. “Take it, it’s yours.
Check out the video below:
Perez jumped off the stage to collect the items before holding them up, adding another layer to an already chaotic confrontation. UFC officials also had to intervene as the two fighters exchanged words and nearly came to blows before Saturday’s bout.
The animosity between the bantamweights has been building for weeks. Perez previously claimed that Dumont’s boyfriend, UFC middleweight Marco Tulio, had been watching her during training, prompting Dumont to push back and accuse Perez of repeatedly tagging Tulio in social media posts.
Dumont has since made it clear that the personal nature of their rivalry has fueled her training camp, saying she has been waiting for the opportunity to settle their differences inside the Octagon.