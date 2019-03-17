Ben Askren Is ‘Kind Of Sad’ Over Darren Till’s KO Loss

Ben Askren admits he’s a bit bummed out over Darren Till’s knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal.

Yesterday (March 16), Till went one-on-one with Masvidal. The bout headlined UFC London. While Till had success in the opening round, Masvidal began to find his rhythm in the second stanza and knocked Till out cold.

Ben Askren Reacts To Darren Till’s KO Loss

Askren had been goading Till for weeks before his bout with “Gamebred.” Askren had predicted Till would win the fight and it would set up a clash between them. “Funky” took to Twitter to react to Till’s defeat:

Kind of sad about Till, that was gonna be a lot of fun. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 16, 2019

Askren is coming off a controversial submission finish over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Askren locked in a bulldog choke and referee Herb Dean thought Lawler was out. “Ruthless” immediately protested the stoppage. Askren hasn’t been too enthusiastic about the idea of a rematch and said he’s interested in fighting Masvidal next.

If a backstage incident is anything to go by, then Askren may have to look for another opponent. Masvidal punched Leon Edwards following UFC London after the two exchanged words. Edwards warned Masvidal that he is “f*cked” the next time they meet. As they say, controversy creates cash.

