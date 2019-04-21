Ben Askren Says Jorge Masvidal Is Insecure About His Masculinity

Ben Askren isn’t enamored with the post-UFC London incident between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Masvidal is coming off a devastating knockout victory over Darren Till. The bout took place at UFC London. Edwards snagged a split decision win over Gunnar Nelson on that same card. Backstage, Masvidal and Edwards exchanged words before “Gamebred” landed punches on “Rocky.”

Ben Askren Criticizes Jorge Masvidal For His Actions

Askren took to the UFC seasonal press conference to explain why he isn’t a fan of the incident with Masvidal and Edwards (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t understand people that just walk up and punch people for not really a good reason. For me, it shows two things: No. 1, a total lack of discipline. Like, that’s not cool. You can’t just go punch someone. So you lack the discipline, that you get so angry, you can’t control yourself and you have to start throwing your fists. And No. 2, that you’re not really secure with your own masculinity that you say, ‘Oh my God, he said something, I need to go prove I’m tough – pay-yow, I am tough.’ Like shut up, dude. We get it, you’re tough. You fight in a cage.”

Askren and Masvidal are scheduled to collide at UFC 239 on July 6. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.