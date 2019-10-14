Aspen Ladd Appealing 16-Second Loss To Germaine de Randamie

Aspen Ladd will be appealing her 16-second loss to Germaine de Randamie.

Ladd will go in front of the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 15. There, she will try and get her 16-second knockout loss changed to a no-contest as she believes the fight was stopped too early by Herb Dean. Andy Foster told ESPN the news.

The loss was the first of Aspen Ladd’s young career. Many had thought had she won the fight, she could be next in line for a title shot. Yet, it is de Randamie who is getting the next title shot against Amanda Nunes.

Ladd and her team want it to be a no-contest while Herb Dean will be on hand to explain why he stopped the fight when he did.

Following the fight, Aspen Ladd said she felt fine when the fight was stopped.

“He did what he thought was best,” Ladd said in her postfight interview. “I felt fine, but I can’t judge these things.”

The 24-year-old is set to take on Yana Kunitskaya on Dec. 7 at UFC on ESPN 7. She is currently 8-1 as a pro but hopes when she steps into the Octagon next it will 7-0 with one no-contest.

It seems unlikely this appeal will be overturned to a no-contest.