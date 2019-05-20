Aspen Ladd Calls for Fight Against Yana Kunitskaya Next

Following her unanimous decision victory against Sijara Eubanks this past weekend, top 10 ranked contender Aspen Ladd has her sights set on another opponent.

Following her unanimous decision victory against Sijara Eubanks this past weekend, top 10 ranked contender Aspen Ladd has her sights set on another opponent.

Ladd, who is undefeated with a perfect 8-0 record, turned her attention towards former Invicta FC champion Yana Kunitskaya as the fighter she would like to face next.

“You ready to step up Yana Kunitskaya?” Ladd wrote on Twitter. “Let’s run it.”

The call for the fight comes after Kunitskaya offered to face Ladd in March when the 24-year old bantamweight contender was expected to face former champion Holly Holm at UFC 235.

That fight fell apart due to a contract dispute with Holm that was later settled but at the time it forced her out of the scheduled showdown with Ladd.

The UFC then decided to put Ladd in a fight against the former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ finalist in Eubanks, who she defeated by unanimous decision this past Saturday night in Rochester, New York.

Ladd moved to 3-0 in the UFC while continuing her climb up the bantamweight rankings.

After falling in her UFC debut at featherweight when she faced Cris Cyborg last year, Kunitskaya has since gone 2-0 at 135 pounds with wins over Marion Reneau and Lina Lansberg.

Based on the current UFC rankings, Ladd and Kunitskaya are sitting at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively so a matchup between the two of them definitely seems possible given the current status of the bantamweight division.