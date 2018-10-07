UFC 229 Video Highlights: Aspen Ladd Finishes Tonya Evinger

Aspen Ladd finishes Tonya Evinger and she will certainly get a few eyeballs on her as the UFC 229 highlights continue to roll out.

Many were surprised to see the betting odds in Ladd’s favor ahead of UFC 229. After all, she was going up against a former Invicta FC champion and someone who many believed was out of the UFC for far too long. Ladd proved that she is worth every bit of the attention as she improved her professional mixed martial arts record to 7-0 tonight (Oct. 6).

You can peep Ladd’s TKO finish below (via UFC’s official Twitter account):

Aspen Ladd = B E A S T!@AspenLaddMMA finishes Evinger in the first round! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/bZYJpSSXkV — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2018

