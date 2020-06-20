Aspen Ladd Injured, Off UFC Fight Night Card Against Sara McMann

Aspen Ladd won’t be facing Sara McMann on June 27.

Ladd was scheduled to share the Octagon with McMann inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout would’ve been featured on the UFC on ESPN 12 card. Plans have changed as Ladd suffered an injury that could keep her out of action for a lengthy period of time.

Aspen Ladd Out Due To An Injury

MMAJunkie’s John Morgan was the first to report that Ladd is off the UFC on ESPN 12 event.

Unfortunate news for a top women's bantamweight contender: @AspenLaddMMA suffered an injury in training and is out of her fight next week with Sara McMann.



I’m told her recovery could be anywhere between 3-9 months. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) June 20, 2020

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani later reported that Ladd has suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

Aspen Ladd has suffered a torn ACL and MCL is out of next weekend’s fight against Sara McMann, sources say. She’ll find out on Tuesday if the injury requires surgery. If so, she’ll be out approximately nine months. UFC seeking replacement. First reported by @MMAjunkieJohn. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 20, 2020

Ladd was hoping to capitalize on her TKO victory over Yana Kunitskaya back in Dec. 2019. Ladd sits at number three on the official UFC women’s bantamweight rankings. A couple of more wins may have led to a title opportunity, so this is a significant setback for Ladd.

As Helwani’s report mentioned, the UFC is seeking a replacement opponent. McMann is the ninth-ranked UFC women’s 135-pounder, who is also coming off a win. She defeated Lina Lansberg back in Jan. 2020.