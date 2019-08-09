Aspen Ladd’s Bantamweight License Suspended In California, But Can Be Cleared

Aspen Ladd has some hurdles in the way before she can meet Yana Kunitskaya.

Ladd is scheduled to take on Kunitskaya on Dec. 7 at a UFC Fight Night event in Washington, D.C. While the bout is set to take place in Washington, the California State Athletic Commission could throw a wrench in the current plan. That’s because Ladd’s bantamweight license is suspended in the state of California.

Aspen Ladd’s Bantamweight License Suspended In California

CSAC executive director Andy Foster brought word to MMAJunkie.com of Ladd’s suspended 135-pound license in California. He said that Ladd can be cleared, however.

“CSAC will remove the note if (Ladd) provides extensive medical documentation from a licensed physician certifying the weight class is appropriate and verified by CSAC physicians,” Foster said.

MMAJunkie.com reached out to Ladd’s manager Dave Hirschbein, who was not happy with the news.

“We’re all working on this together, so for him to actually say (Ladd is suspended) to you, I’m shocked,” Hirschbein said. “I’m surprised he would use those words, because I have an exact agreement that’s not what’s going to happen once we have this paperwork done.”

It wasn’t a pretty sight when Ladd last tipped the scales. She was visibly shaken and in pain while weighing in ahead of her bout with Germaine de Randamie.

What do you think of the CSAC suspending Aspen Ladd’s bantamweight license and do you believe Ladd should consider moving up?