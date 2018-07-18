Aspen Ladd and Lucie Pudilova Agree to Fight

Rising bantamweight contenders Aspen Ladd and Lucie Pudilova want to fight…badly. It all began when Aspen Ladd’s peaceful Sunday afternoon was interrupted by a sudden passive aggressive tweet from Pudilova:

@AspenLaddMMA I have noticed that you have been enjoying food lately. I don’t know if it may be that you are preparing for competitive eating? 🍮🍯🍟 Or do you really want to fight inside the cage? 💪 If it is the second option then let's go to the octagon to show who is the…. — Lucie Pudilová (@lucie_pudilova) July 15, 2018

….best of the youngest fighters in UFC woman bantamweight! I am convinced that when the second round is over you will want to go out and find an eating contest… @AspenLaddMMA — Lucie Pudilová (@lucie_pudilova) July 15, 2018

Pudilova’s “competitive eating” remark is in reference to Aspen Ladd missing weight at UFC Fight Night 128 which led to a cancellation of her fight with Leslie Smith. Instead of calling Ladd out, Pudilova opted to go the provocative route and remind Ladd of this mishap to entice her into the Octagon. But if Ladd’s speedy reply is any indication, all Pudilova had to do was ask:

@lucie_pudilova I will finish you violently and afterwards we will celebrate at the buffet together if u can open your mouth again @Mickmaynard2 https://t.co/slRaR5bJD4 — Aspen Ladd (@AspenLaddMMA) July 16, 2018

Should this fight take place, it would be a bout between two rising stars in their early 20s (Ladd 23, Pudilova 24), with only one upstart using the other as a stepping stone to advance their already promising career. Pudilova sports an 8-2 MMA record and is coming off of back-to-back wins over Ji Yeon Kim and Sarah Moras. Aspen Ladd is a woman who has been nothing but dominant, with an undefeated 6-0 record with only one fight going the distance, a unanimous decision victory over TUF 26 contestant Sijara Eubanks. Should this fight take place, it will be a great glimpse into what the future of the bantamweight division might look like.

Keep it locked on MMA News to find out if and when this bantamweight scrap becomes official!

Is this a fight that makes sense for both fighters at this stage in their careers?