Aspen Ladd Reacts to UFC Sacramento Stoppage: “I Lost the Fight”

Aspen Ladd is not feeling sorry for herself following her 16-second TKO loss to Germaine de Randamie in the main event of UFC Sacramento. There has been some dispute as to whether the main event stoppage was premature, as Ladd could be seen questioning the stoppage in real time. But speaking to MMA Junkie after the fight, she behaved humbly and expressed understanding of Herb Dean’s split-decision, even if she disagrees with it:

“I lost the fight,” Ladd said. “Referees have a tough job. They have to make split-second decisions. This one did not go my way so I wish it hadn’t occurred, but I really can’t tell you what he saw. I haven’t spoke to him after. No hard feelings.”

This marks the very first loss in Ladd’s UFC career, and she intends to take time to reflect and grow from it:

“There really hasn’t been a break this year,” Ladd said. “I’ll take it a little bit easy. Maybe do a little bit of traveling, but as soon as I get the call for the next one, we’ll be back.”

One talking point leading into the UFC Sacramento event was Aspen Ladd’s weight cut. Though Ladd was able to make the 135 target for her bantamweight main event, she could be seen visibly shivering and wincing on the scale. Ladd was medically cleared to compete, but in addition to fans speculating about Herb Dean’s stoppage, they also wonder what the fight would have looked like had Ladd’s weight cut had gone smoother.

Do you believe the UFC Sacramento main event between Aspen Ladd and Germaine de Randamie was an early stoppage?