Video: Aspen Ladd Visibly Shaken At UFC Sacramento Weigh-ins

Aspen Ladd was able to make weight for UFC Sacramento, but it was far from easy.

Ladd is set to compete in the main event of UFC Sacramento tomorrow night (July 13). She’ll go one-on-one with former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. The action will be held inside the Golden 1 Center.

At the UFC Sacramento weigh-ins, Ladd tipped the scales quite early. She weighed in at 135 pounds, but she was visibly trembling and in pain. She posed for the cameras, but could not step back onto the scale for pictures.

This isn’t the first time Ladd caused concern during a weigh-in day. She looked depleted at the UFC 229 weigh-ins and could barely stand straight for a pose. Ladd made weight at 134.5 pounds and ended up defeating Tonya Evinger.

Peep Ladd’s scary weigh-in moment below (via MMAJunkie):