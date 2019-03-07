Aspen Ladd vs. Sijara Eubanks Rematch Booked for UFC Fight Night in May

A rematch between Aspen Ladd and Sijara Eubanks is currently being targeted for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Rochester, NY on May 18.

A rematch between Aspen Ladd and Sijara Eubanks is currently being targeted for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Rochester, NY on May 18.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Thursday following an initial report from MMAJunkie.

Ladd actually faced and defeated Eubanks in their previous meeting in 2017 when the clashed at bantamweight under the Invicta Fighting Championships banner.

Since that time, Aspen has gone onto join the UFC roster with two straight wins to move to 7-0 in her career while quickly gaining attention in rankings for the women’s bantamweight division.

Ladd was previously attached to a fight against former champion Holly Holm at UFC 235 but unfortunately the matchup fell apart in the weeks leading up to the card.

Now Ladd will instead face Eubanks in a rematch as she looks to cement her place as one of the top prospects in the 135-pound division.

As for Eubanks, she will move up to bantamweight after starting her UFC career as a flyweight including a run through ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

Eubanks is undefeated both on the reality show and her first two fights in the UFC but weight cutting down to 125 pounds has been her biggest enemy thus far. Eubanks was supposed to compete for the inaugural women’s flyweight title in December 2017 but she fell off the card due to a brutal weight cut that deemed her medically ineligible to compete.

Eubanks then failed to make weight for her last fight, which prompted her return to the bantamweight division.

Ladd vs. Eubanks join the first ever UFC card headed to Rochester with more fights expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.