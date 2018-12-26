Assuncao Says Dana White Confirmed UFC Title Shot With Win Over Moraes

Raphael Assuncao says he’s been promised that the winner of his rematch with Marlon Moraes will be the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title contender.

Assuncao and Moraes will do battle a second time on Feb. 2. The bout will headline UFC Fortaleza, which will be the second UFC on ESPN+ event. Back in June 2017, Assuncao earned a split decision victory over Moraes.

Winner Of Asusncao vs. Moraes 2 Promised Title Shot

Assuncao recently spoke to MMAJunkie.com. During the interview, he said that UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the winner of UFC Fortaleza’s main event will get the next shot at T.J. Dillashaw’s gold:

“It was a process in which I had to convince myself and a process in which we had to sort of re-negotiate some things. In the beginning, (UFC president Dana White) wasn’t involved, and then it seems he got involved in the matchmaking. They gave the idea, of course, and he put his foot down and said that this was the fight that he wanted to happen. So I said, ‘OK, then.’ And then it came out of (White’s) mouth, too, that this would be a fight that would determine the next (title) challenger. Also, my job is to fight. Even though a lot of people, especially those closer to me, have been saying it’s an injustice and all – not everything in the world is fair.”

Many feel Assuncao hasn’t been given his due. He has gone 11-1 in his last 12 outings. His only loss in that span was to Dillashaw. Assuncao has gone on a four-fight winning streak since that defeat.

Do you think Raphael Assuncao is finally on the cusp of a UFC title shot?