ATT Coach: I Would Prefer Not To See Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington

American Top Team head coach Mike Brown wishes the circumstances were different with Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Masvidal and Covington are teammates at ATT and used to be friends. That relationship has soured significantly. The cracks were showing publicly when Covington had backhanded compliments for Masvidal. “Chaos” finally unleashed his rant on “Gamebred,” calling him a trash bag. Masvidal claims the issues stem from Covington not paying a beloved coach what he was owed.

Mike Brown Doesn’t Want To See Masvidal vs. Covington

Brown has worked with Covington in the past and is Masvidal’s current head coach. He told MMAFighting.com that he isn’t exactly comfortable with the bad blood between “Gamebred” and “Chaos.”

“The Covington thing is complex because it’s another guy who comes out of [American Top Team] so it has more complexities,” Brown explained when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I don’t necessarily like the idea of guys fighting each other. It doesn’t bother Jorge at all but I would prefer not to see that.

“I don’t necessarily like two American Top Team guys fighting each other. There’s a lot of complexities to it. Yeah, it’s a good problem to have but not necessarily great for the gym.”

Masvidal is coming off a TKO victory over Nate Diaz. Covington will challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 245 on Dec. 14.