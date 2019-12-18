ATT Owner: Colby Covington Didn’t Lose Confidence After UFC 245 Loss

Colby Covington may have fallen short in his bid for the undisputed UFC welterweight gold but his manager insists that the confidence isn’t lost.

Covington took on Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound title this past Saturday night (Dec. 14). “Chaos” was brash and in full MAGA form to generate a buzz for himself and the fight. Covington and Usman delivered an instant classic. In the end, it was Usman who scored the fifth-round TKO victory.

Dan Lambert Likes How Covington Is Handling Loss

Despite suffering a fractured jaw and now leaving himself vulnerable to being roasted for having egg on his face, American Top Team owner Dan Lambert says Covington’s confidence hasn’t wavered. He explained why to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin.

“He is a 10 out of 10 as far as what I would hope his mindset would be after a fight like that,” Lambert said. “He wants to get right back in. He wants to get right back into training. He wants to get back into training as soon as he’s ready health-wise. He wants to get back and prove that he’s the best.

“You never know how a fighter’s going to respond to something like that. When I first talked to him, I had my concerns cause you just never know. I could not have scripted his response any better than what I heard from him. He’s 1,000 percent positive, 1,000 percent motivated. He’s ready to go. He didn’t lose one piece of confidence in himself.”

