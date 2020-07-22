ATT Owner Didn’t Want Jorge Masvidal To Take Kamaru Usman Bout On Short Notice

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert admits he tried to talk Jorge Masvidal out of taking a short notice fight with Kamaru Usman.

Usman was set to put his UFC welterweight championship on the line against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251. That plan went awry when Burns tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he was pulled from the card and the UFC was able to score a deal with Masvidal. “Gamebred” ended up losing to Usman via unanimous decision.

Dan Lambert Tried Talking Jorge Masvidal Out Of Short Notice Title Bout

Appearing on BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio, Lambert said that he wasn’t a fan of Masvidal taking a short notice fight against Usman as he feels it was a lot to ask of “Gamebred.”

“I found out Gilbert dropped out because Jorge called me at like 1 o’clock in the morning. He said hey, I’ll take that fight, let’s make some calls. I didn’t want him to [take it]. I tried to talk him out of it,” Lambert said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “That is like less than a week from today in Abu Dhabi, halfway around the world like are you out of your mind?”

Masvidal has admitted he’s more willing to have a rematch with Usman rather than take a big money fight. He may not get his wish, at least not right away. That’s because UFC president Dana White has revealed that plans are in place to give Burns the title opportunity he’s owed. Whether or not that plan comes to fruition remains to be seen.

While Masvidal had his three-fight winning streak snapped, it’s been argued that his stock hasn’t really dropped. In fact, following UFC 251 White called Masvidal a “massive star.” UFC 251 reportedly took in 1.3 million buys.