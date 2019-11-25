ATT Owner Expects Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk In Early 2020

American Top Team head honcho Dan Lambert believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk will receive a strawweight title shot against Weili Zhang in early 2020.

Jedrzejczyk trains at ATT and is looking to get back to championship status. She’s coming off a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson and seems to be in prime position to challenge Zhang. If Lambert is to be believed, then that is what was promised.

Dan Lambert Expecting Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk Next

Lambert spoke to BJPenn.com and claimed that the UFC told team Jedrzejczyk that she will be getting the first crack at Zhang.

“We were told going into that fight that her next fight would be for the belt. So, that is our expectation that she fights for the title next,” Lambert told BJPENN.com. “I think early next year but we don’t have any bout agreements or formal offers for that fight. Probably looking at February, March, April. Joanna is ready.”

Zhang captured the UFC strawweight title back in August. She blitzed Jessica Andrade in under a minute to become the first UFC champion born in China. As for Jedrzejczyk, she once ruled the 115-pound roost and successfully defended the gold five times.

Do you think Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the fight to make next?