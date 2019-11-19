ATT Owner: I’d Have Jorge Masvidal Fight Conor McGregor Next

Dan Lambert admits that he’d like Jorge Masvidal to take the biggest money fight possible, and he believes that would be against Conor McGregor.

Masvidal’s stock has never been higher. Following brutal knockout wins against Darren Till and Ben Askren, Masvidal entered his highest-profile bout to date. He went one-on-one with Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244. “Gamebred” made the most of his opportunity, stopping Diaz via third-round TKO.

ATT Owner Wants Masvidal vs. McGregor

American Top Team head honcho, Lambert, spoke to BJPenn.com and expressed his desire to see Masvidal share the Octagon with McGregor.

“They are all big money fights but all different money fights. Jorge and the team made it clear he wants whatever has the most zeros at the end,” Lambert told BJPENN.com. “He wants to make the money, to me, the biggest money fight is always Conor McGregor so if I had it my way, I’d have him fight Conor next. It is probably going to be Nick, and it will get a lot of eyeballs. It is kind of ironic, the lesser money deal is the title fight.”

McGregor is planning to make his UFC return on Jan. 18. Donald Cerrone is said to be the leading candidate to welcome the “Notorious” one back inside the Octagon. UFC president Dana White has said that he feels Masvidal is too big for McGregor.