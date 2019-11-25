ATT Owner Weighs In On Colby Covington’s Remarks On Glenn Robinson’s Death

Dan Lambert has given his take on Colby Covington’s controversial comment on the death of Glenn Robinson.

Robinson founded the Blackzilians and was UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s manager. Robinson passed away last year. Covington appeared on Submission Radio earlier this year and said the following.

”I mean, he [Usman] was ducking me so long that Glenn Robinson was his manager, that Glenn Robinson died from it because he was ducking me so hard and wouldn’t fight me.”

While Lambert and Robinson were far from chummy, the ATT head honcho said he won’t speak ill of someone who passed away when speaking to LowKickMMA.com.

“I mean, the guy [Robinson] obviously wasn’t high on my list of people that I called friends or respected in the business,” he added of Covington’s comments. “But I mean, the guy passed away, what am I going to say? I’m not going to sit here and say great things about a guy just because he passed away. And I’m certainly not going to say bad things about somebody who has passed away. So, it is what it is.”

Covington is set to challenge Usman for the UFC welterweight gold on Dec. 14. The bout will headline UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.