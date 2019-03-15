‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Gets Remixed to Promote UFC 236 in April

The UFC social media team wasted no time remixing the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer to help promote the two title fights headlining UFC 236 in April

Before the Avengers take on Thanos on April 26, Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier will do battle for the UFC interim lightweight title while Kelvin Gastelum faces Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight championship at UFC 236 from Atlanta.

On Thursday, Marvel Studios released the latest trailer to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ — the sequel to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ — that is expected to break all sorts of box office records when it’s released in late April.

Just after the trailer dropped, the UFC decided to do a little remix of their own using the audio from the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer and setting it to the sights and sounds of the fighters competing at UFC 236 on April 13.

It’s actually a rather brilliant idea, especially considering the themes in the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer and how it matches up with some of the storylines unfolding at UFC 236.

For instance, the trailer starts with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) reflecting on his journey while saying ‘it seems like a thousand years ago, I fought my way out of that cave became Iron Man’.

The UFC 236 version of the video shows highlights of Holloway losing to Poirier in his UFC debut back in 2012 and then his historic rise to become the featherweight champion and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

Check out the remixed trailer featuring UFC 236 and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.