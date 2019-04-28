Highlights: Aviv Gozali Chokes Travis Crain Unconscious To Kickoff Bellator 220

Watch our Bellator 220 highlights as Aviv Gozali chokes Travis Crain unconscious to kick off the night of fights from San Jose, California's SAP Center.

Kicking off tonight’s (Sat. April 27, 2019) Bellator 220 event from San Jose, California inside the SAP Center was a tremendous submission finish. Lightweights Aviv Gozali and Travis Crain met inside the cage for the opening fight of the night.

Gozali was able to lock in an early rear-naked choke, forcing Crain to go unconscious for the submission victory. Check out the finish here below courtesy of Bellator MMA’s Twitter page:

Aviv Gozali remains undefeated by way of the RNC here tonight at #Bellator220.



Aviv Gozali remains undefeated by way of the RNC here tonight at #Bellator220.

