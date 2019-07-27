B.J. Penn Gives Thoughts On Nik Lentz Fight

B.J. Penn will get one more fight.

The UFC Hall of Famer will take on Nik Lentz sometime later this year, according to TSN. Although UFC president, Dana White said he would not give the Hawaiian another fight, he is walking back on that. Even though Penn has not won a fight since 2010 is on a seven-fight losing streak.

For B.J. Penn, it is exciting times to be able to fight Lentz, who the two do not like each other. They have also been calling each other out for years now.

“Dana told me he would give me another fight, so who better than Nik Lentz?” Penn told his own site, BJPENN.com.

Although the fight is agreed to, no date or location was announced. In TSN’s interview, White has mentioned they wanted Abu Dhabi but that will not happen. Instead, Penn is eyeing the fight to happen at the Mecca of combat sports in Madison Square Garden in November.

“I would love to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York. It is such a historic venue and November works perfect for me. Hopefully we can make it happen.”