B.J. Penn Hit With Restraining Order, Estranged Partner Alleges Sexual & Physical Abuse

B.J. Penn has been issued a restraining order.

Shealen Uaiwa, Penn’s estranged partner and mother of his children, filed a restraining order against Penn that expires on Oct. 8, 2021. Uaiwa claims Penn threatened her in front of her mother and children and even sexually abused her.

MMAJunkie.com obtained a written statement attached to the protective order. Uaiwa noted that she didn’t notify authorities of Penn’s alleged actions, “because of his name, reputation, the control he has had over my life and I was scared.”

Uaiwa also said the following:

“I feel fearful for my safety and my children’s (sic) life, and for the influence he has over my children.”

Check back here for more details on Penn’s restraining order.