B.J. Penn Releases Statement On Loss To Clay Guida

B.J. Penn returned to the Octagon this past weekend at UFC 237. There he was taking on Clay Guida on the prelims, where Penn was looking to snap his streak six-fight losing streak. Ultimately, that was not the case as Guida won via unanimous decision.

However, it appears Penn is in good spirits after releasing a statement on the fight.

“Clay (Guida) came in great shape like we expected. He didn’t go for many takedowns,” said to his website, BJPENN.com. “He was able to land some good punches and some hard kicks. I thought it was a good fight, he got the better of round three. But I honestly felt better than I have in a while out there. I was able to find him with my punches. It was a good scrap.”

Meanwhile, Penn added that he doesn’t care that he set the longest losing streak record in UFC history.

“I know I am on a losing streak. I think they said it is the longest in UFC history or something. But that being said, I am not going out there and getting knocked unconscious. There are ton of guys, who would be considered in their prime, who still get knocked out cold – even this past weekend. I still feel good and the desire to compete is still there. It was a good scrap with Clay, who is a really tough fight for anybody at 155. You know what they say Chris (Taylor, who was interviewing Penn), Babe Ruth set a record for most strikeouts too right.” BJ said with a laugh. “But in all seriousness, I do this because I love it. Anderson Silva said it best. Never feel sorry for the Lion, because the Lion doesn’t feel sorry for himself when he is surrounded by a bunch of Hyenas ready to die.”