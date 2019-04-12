B.J. Penn’s Team Releases Statement On Abuse Allegations

The team of B.J. Penn has issued a statement on “The Prodigy’s” behalf amid a restraining order.

News broke this past Wednesday (April 10) that Penn was hit with a restraining order from his estranged partner, Shealen Uaiwa. Serious claims of sexual and physical abuse were made against Penn in a statement attached to the protective order. Uaiwa also claimed that Penn has been a drug addict since he was 14 and got cocaine on her oldest daughter.

B.J. Penn’s Team Releases Statement

A statement from “The Prodigy’s” team was issued on BJPenn.com:

“BJ is in a highly-contested child custody case involving his two young daughters. The order of protection has made serious allegations against BJ. The allegations are so, misleading, hurtful and false that any further comment by BJ or about BJ would cause more damage to the well-being of his children and potentially further inflame the pending custody proceedings. BJ and his family ask that you respect their privacy at this very difficult time.”

Penn is scheduled to face Clay Guida on May 11 at UFC 237. There’s no word on whether or not the bout will be impacted by the allegations. MMA News will keep you posted on Penn’s situation.