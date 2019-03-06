B.J. Penn vs. Clay Guida Set for UFC 237

True to his word, B.J. Penn still has no plans to retire, as he prepares to make another trip to the Octagon in May when he takes on fellow UFC vet Clay Guida in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as reported earlier today by MMA Fighting.

B.J. Penn’s last contest took place last December against Ryan Hall, where the 5th degree BJJ black belt was submitted in the first round. That marked the sixth consecutive loss for Penn. Even prior to that bout, however, B.J. Penn insisted that he had plans to continue fighting regardless of the outcome. The legendary former lightweight and welterweight UFC champion will do just that when he takes on another grizzled veteran in Clay Guida at UFC 237.

Clay Guida is a 13-year veteran of the UFC with a total of 52 career fights. Although Clay Guida is also coming off of a loss, he has won two of his last three fights, with his most recent victory coming against another UFC veteran in Joe Lauzon in November of 2017. Clay Guida has career victories over names like Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, Takanori Gomi, Erik Koch, and many others.

With the addition of this clash of UFC veterans, the updated UFC 237 lineup includes:

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship bout: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jéssica Andrade

José Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Anderson Silva vs. Jared Cannonier

Antônio Rogério Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

B.J. Penn vs. Clay Guida

Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana

Wu Yanan vs. Luana Carolina

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Talita Bernardo

Who do you think will come out victorious in this battle of the veterans at UFC 237? B.J. Penn or Clay Guida?