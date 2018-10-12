“Baby Slice” Believes He’ll Have Bellator Title Shot In Two Years

Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr. believes he’ll be a Bellator champion in the coming years. The son of mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Kimbo Slice is currently 3-1 in his fighting career. He has finished all of his victories in the first round of the contest. Ferguson will make his return to the cage tonight (Fri. October 12, 2018).

He will be facing Corey Browning on the Bellator 207 card. The 26-year-old spoke to media ahead of his fight recently. With the way he’s developing in his skillset and maturing as a fighter, Ferguson believes he’ll be fighting for a Bellator title in two years’ time (via MMA Junkie):

“I’m taking it one fight at a time,” Ferguson Jr. said. “I’m working my way up, I’m in no rush, I’m learning, I’m 26, so I have a lot of time.

“I say in two years, by the time I’m 28, 29 I’ll definitely be fighting for a title or top three, for sure. This is what it is because I can wrestle and have one-punch knockout power. That’s just how I see it.”

What do you think about Ferguson’s comments regarding a Bellator title shot?