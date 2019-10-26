Baby Slice Says Knee is Good Enough to Fight at Bellator 232

Kevin Ferguson Jr., better known as “Baby Slice” makes his return to the Bellator cage after a long absence against Craig Campbell at Bellator 232 in the Mohegan Sun Arena. Coincidently the last time Ferguson fought was in the same arena, around the same time of year when he sustained the injury that has had him out of action. The 27-year-old son of Kimbo Slice lost to Corey Browning by TKO in the second round when he last fought at Bellator 207.

However, if fans rewatch the fight they will notice something is off with Ferguson and he spoke with MMA News about it during the media day at Mohegan Sun. “I tore my ACL in my last fight, “Ferguson recalls, “I didn’t have any push or let off on my right leg, I had to jump into every punch and that’s not my style.” He said he tried to grapple and keep his opponent as close as possible, to win but it did not work out for him.

While his namesake associates him with the knockout power of his father, Ferguson Jr. actually has more submission wins to his record than knockouts. However, when pointing that out to him, he says, “I have the power, the power is there. All it takes one, then you guys will be like, ‘Oh okay, that’s the Slice. Kimbo Jr. for sure.’”

Even though he is ready for action Saturday night at Bellator 232 he says his knee is only “70 percent” and he will likely have to continue to rehab it after the fight. But, he assures fans that it is good enough as he has been training hard and preparing to return to fighting. “After this fight, I’m right back into rehab to this leg stronger and back to 100 percent.”

Bellator 232 airs tonight on DAZN and you can follow results here.

Will the time off affect him at Bellator 232?