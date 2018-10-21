Bader: Cormier’s Fight With Lewis Could Be Easiest In A Long Time

Ryan Bader believes Daniel Cormier will handle business against Derrick Lewis pretty easily.

Cormier is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight gold against Lewis on Nov. 3. The title bout will headline UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense.

Ryan Bader Thinks Daniel Cormier Is Too Good For Derrick Lewis

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, the Bellator light heavyweight champion explained why he feels “DC” may be in for an easy ride at UFC 230:

“I think Derrick Lewis is funny, the whole deal, I like his personality, I like his post-fight speeches and all that kind of stuff. But I really think this could be Cormier’s easiest fight in a long, long time. I see Cormier going out there, jabbing him in the face a few times, hitting the outside single, putting Derrick on his butt and it’s going to be game over, pretty much. That’s why we saw Cormier take this fight, even though he’s got a hurt hand, even though it’s a month away. He’s like, ‘Wait, I get to go out there, put my heavyweight title on the line and fight a guy who just said that he doesn’t even deserve to be in a title fight? That he’s tired and can’t go five rounds? Of course Cormier’s going to do that. I actually think Cormier’s going to run away with that, for sure.”

Bader and Cormier have had their verbal spats in the past. At the UFC 187 post-fight press conference back in 2015, Bader and Cormier had an intense back-and-forth exchange and “Darth” had to be escorted from the presser. Recently, however, the two have shown mutual respect and chalk up their verbal spat to the spirit of competition.

Do you think Daniel Cormier will have little trouble with Derrick Lewis?