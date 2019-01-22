Boxer Badou Jack Suffered A Truly Disgusting Cut During Recent Fight (Photo)

Over the weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019) the talk of the boxing world was Manny Pacquiao’s victory over Adrien Broner. “Pac-Man” successfully defended his WBA welterweight championship for the first time since winning it last year. However, in the fight prior, a gruesome light heavyweight contest went down. Marcus Browne defeated Badou Jack via unanimous decision.

But Jack took a bad beating during the fight, especially after a terrible cut that opened up on his forehead during the contest. Blood poured down Jack’s head in an atrocious amount and even stained referee Tony Weeks’ shirt:

Referee Tony Weeks after Badou Jack vs Marcus Browne. pic.twitter.com/0r4NSitouw — esther lin (@allelbows) January 20, 2019

You can check out Jack’s cut below, but WARNING, it’s very gruesome:

Jack shared the following picture of himself after getting the cut stitched up on his Instagram account:

“I would like to thank all of the fans for your support! The cut was a nasty one, but I’m fine now, alhamdulillah. Congrats to @mbrowne718 who fought a great fight. Regardless of the cut he was the better man tonight. I am a warrior and will never quit, but didn’t realize the severity of the gash. I dedicated this fight to the refugee children across the world who fight a much tougher fight than I did tonight. I will continue to fight for them until the end, In shaa Allah. Alhamdulillah for everything.”

What do you think about Badou Jack’s nasty cut?