BAMMA Fight Night London will take place on June 28th at the York Hall in London, England. It is headlined by a champion vs champion clash between BAMMA welterweight champion Terry Brazier and BAMMA lightweight champion Rhys McKee. This bout will see Terry Brazier move down to 155lbs to challenge Rhys McKee for his lightweight championship.

Rhys McKee is unbeaten in 8 of his last 9 professional fights, finishing all of the opponents that he has defeated. Terry Brazier, who is coming off of an 8 fight win streak, claimed the BAMMA welterweight title after he defeated Alex Lohore at BAMMA 34 in March.

Check out the BAMMA Fight Night London: McKee vs Brazier live results below:

MAIN CARD (ITV4 / FITE.tv 10pm GMT, 5pm EDT)

Main Event

Lightweight Bout

Rhys ‘Skeletor’ McKee (154.4) Vs. Terry ‘The Dominator’ Brazier (154.4)

Co-main Event

150lb Catchweight Bout

Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor (151) Vs. Mike ‘Pretty Boy’ Hales (150)

Heavyweight Bout

’Chopper’ Chi Lewis-Parry (244) Vs. Lukasz ‘The Punisher’ Parobiec (235)

UNILAD PRELIMS (9pm GMT, 4pm EDT Unilad Facebook page)

Lightweight Bout

David ‘Demolition Man’ Khalsa (156) Vs. John ‘No Mercy’ Nicholls (154.2)

130lbs Catchweight Bout

Elliott ‘Toyboy’ Hoye (128.4) Vs. Luke Shanks (129.6)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout

James ‘Monkey Boy’ Reedman (170) Vs. Jefferson ‘Shadow Demon Blaximus’ George (169.2)

Featherweight Bout

Akonne ‘Jedi’ Wanliss (148.2)* Vs. Kingsley Crawford (145)

* Missed weight, fight agreed