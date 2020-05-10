Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo Says He’s Retiring Following UFC 249 Win

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo says he’s hanging up his gloves.

Earlier tonight (May 9), Cejudo put his 135-pound gold on the line against Dominick Cruz. Early on, it became clear that Cejudo had a sound strategy. He had great success utilizing leg kicks. “Triple C” ended up scoring a second-round TKO victory.

Henry Cejudo Announces His Retirement

In a surprising move, Cejudo announced his retirement during a post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan (h/t Mike Bohn).

Henry Cejudo just announced his retirement from MMA: “Since I was 11 years old I sacrificed to get where I am today, and I’m not going to let anyone take that away from me. I’m retiring from MMA. … Triple C is out. You don’t have to hear my ass no more.” #UFC249 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) May 10, 2020

Cejudo had been saying he would take aim at UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. He had also been hurling verbal jabs at Conor McGregor. Instead of getting those fights, Cejudo plans to hang up his gloves.

If this is truly the end of Cejudo’s pro MMA career, he wraps it up with a record of 16-2. He’ll also end it having won the UFC bantamweight and flyweight titles. Along the way, he’s beaten the likes of Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, and Marlon Moraes.