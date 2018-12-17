Edson Barboza Speaks On Snapping Two-Fight Skid

Edson Barboza is happy to get back in the win column.

Barboza was looking to rebound from the first two-fight skid of his professional mixed martial arts career. Barboza suffered arguably the two ugliest losses of his career against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee. Barboza was battered in both fights and ended up being stopped by Lee. The Brazilian showed he’s still a threat in the lightweight division, decimating Dan Hooker on his way to a third-round knockout.

Edson Barboza Reacts To Bounce Back Win

Barboza spoke to reporters following his dominant performance. The fifth ranked UFC lightweight expressed his joy in getting back in the win column (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m very happy. I worked so hard for this fight. A lot of things happened in my life the last couple months, and I kept doing the right thing for my life. I’m very happy.”

UFC Milwaukee was the final UFC event on the major FOX network. The card was headlined by a lightweight rematch between Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee. Iaquinta bested Lee in their first fight back in Feb. 2014 via unanimous decision. Lightning struck twice as “Raging” topped “The Motown Phenom” again.

Who should Edson Barboza be booked against next?