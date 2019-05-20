Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 6 Press Conference Live Stream

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is set to host a press conference at 1 p.m. ET in New York for BKFC 6.

In the main event, Artem Lobov is set to take on Paulie Malignaggi in a highly-anticipated bout. The two have gone back-and-forth in interviews saying they will knock each other out, and have had a rivalry ever since Malignaggi sparred with Conor McGregor ahead of his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Lobov won his BKFC debut against Jason Knight by decision back in April, while before the fight it was announced Malignaggi had signed a deal with BKFC.

In attendance for the press conference will be Paulie Malignaggi, Artem Lobov, Chris Leben, Brennan Ward, and David Feldman.

The card is set to go down June 22 live on pay-per-view from Tampa, Florida.