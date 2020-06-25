Bas Rutten Explains Why Conor McGregor Is On His MMA Mount Rushmore

UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten would include Conor McGregor on his own MMA Mount Rushmore.

In mid-June, UFC president Dana White was asked who would be included on his MMA Mount Rushmore. White’s choices left many MMA fans debating. The UFC boss chose Royce Gracie, Amanda Nunes, Jon Jones, and Chuck Liddell. White admitted that he’s gone back-and-forth on Liddell and Forrest Griffin.

Bas Rutten Includes Conor McGregor On His Own MMA Mount Rushmore

Rutten appeared on MMAJunkie Radio and revealed his own MMA Mount Rushmore. Rutten picked Royce Gracie, Dana White, and said he’d also put either Chuck Liddell or Fedor Emelianenko on there for his third pick. One choice that could draw the ire of some is Conor McGregor. Rutten realizes that McGregor may not have the title defenses on his resume but he feels the “Notorious” one’s impact as a draw can’t be ignored.

“How many more eyeballs did Conor McGregor put to MMA? Is he the greatest fighter with the submission losses? No, he’s not. He’s a very good fighter, but just because of what he did and how much attention he brought to MMA, does he deserve to be in it? Everyone is going to go, ‘You’re crazy.’ But really?”

McGregor claims to be retired from MMA competition. The former UFC “champ-champ” isn’t pleased with the UFC as he feels the promotion keeps going in the opposite direction of his wishes. He also isn’t happy that the lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje has been pushed back to September.

The “Notorious” one was last seen in action back in Jan. 2020. He took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The welterweight clash headlined UFC 246. It only took McGregor 40 seconds to finish Cerrone via TKO.