Bas Rutten would be glued to his television if T.J. Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo comes to fruition.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding a potential champion vs. champion bout between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder Dillashaw and flyweight champion Cejudo. Both men did media rounds teasing the fight and have expressed interest in making the bout a reality. Cejudo struck first by challenging the winner of Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt after he stunned Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227. Later that night, Dillashaw knocked out Garbrandt to retain his gold.

Bas Rutten Would “Love” to See T.J. Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo

UFC Hall of Famer Rutten recently appeared on “The MMA Hour.” He told Luke Thomas that Dillashaw has to be in the top three on the pound-for-pound list:

“I would say top three for sure. I mean the kid is unbelievable. Duane has been talking about him for such a long time against me. But he started working with him all the way back at Alpha Male. He said, ‘Bas keep your eyes on this kid. He’s gonna be a world champion. Everything I tell him to do, he does it plus even more.’ He’s an incredible athlete and he amazes Duane all the time, so he’s top of the list. Top three for sure.”

When asked if he’d like to see Dillashaw go one-on-one with Cejudo, Rutten didn’t hesitate to give his approval:

“Yeah, I would love that. I would love to see what both these guys do. He (Dillashaw) wants it as well. T.J.’s one of those guys who is super competitive. He just wants to fight everybody.”

Would you prefer T.J. Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo to be contested at bantamweight or flyweight?