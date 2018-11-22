WWE Star Becky Lynch Jokes With ‘Irish Brother’ Conor McGregor

It looks like “The Man” is going after the “Notorious” one and Proper 12.

For those who don’t follow along, WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch is red hot in the world of professional wrestling. Her new gimmick has her booked as sort of a tweener, meaning she isn’t a hero or villain (face or heel in wrestling terms). She suffered a concussion recently after receiving a stiff punch from Nia Jax, but her promos and social media barbs have garnered Lynch more popularity than ever before.

Becky Lynch Sends A Fun Message To Conor McGregor

Lynch recently responded to an article saying she’s channeling her inner McGregor. Lynch is also Irish, and mainstream Irish figures tend to support each other. Lynch is no exception as she took to Twitter to tease the “Notorious” one:

The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. 😂 I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after.

https://t.co/GNAytrkJ7n — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh had a simple and fun response:

😯 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 22, 2018

McGregor has been busy promoting his Irish whiskey Proper 12. The drink has sold out in many places across the United States and Ireland. McGregor recently promised that more shipments are on the way in time for the Christmas season. The “Notorious” one also announced plans for Proper 12 to launch in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Russia.

Do you think Conor McGregor would entertain the idea of making a WWE appearance?