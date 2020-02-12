Becky Lynch Responds To Jon Jones’ WWE Aspirations

WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch has responded to Jon Jones.

Jones is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. He’s coming off a successful title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Jones won the bout via unanimous decision.

Becky Lynch Takes Issue With Jon Jones’ Comments

Lynch, who calls herself “The Man” on WWE television, explained why she takes exception to Jones saying his WWE run is “inevitable” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

VIDEO: The Man @BeckyLynchWWE cuts a fiery promo on MMA fighters who might think coming into pro wrestling is a “cakewalk.” pic.twitter.com/56BEAREGeE — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 11, 2020

“Inevitable? That is a pretty big word,” Lynch told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi in a recent interview.

“Look, I think people think that this is a cakewalk. There is nothing like what we do. And it’s not as simple as just walking in here. You have to make a name for yourself. And you have to be obsessed with this. You have to love this.

“This isn’t a thing where you have one fight every six months,” she added. “This is a thing where you are fighting three, four, sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. And for people to sometimes think that it’s an easy thing that they can just stroll into. It kinda irks me. It irks me. It does.”

We’ve seen WWE make a push for sports stars since scoring a deal with FOX. One of the company’s weekly shows, SmackDown, airs live on the major FOX network every Friday night. FOX’s vision for the brand has been to try to entice sports fans to watch.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez signed with the WWE back in Oct. 2019. Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has also made appearances for the company and even had a match with Braun Strowman. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched if Jones were to strike up conversations with WWE once he decides to walk away from MMA competition, or perhaps even make an appearance.

Do you agree with Becky Lynch’s comments on Jon Jones’ WWE aspirations?