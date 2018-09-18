Belal Muhammad Forced To Pull From UFC Sao Paulo

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad won’t be competing on UFC Sao Paulo after all. For the past several weeks, the card has been plagued by injuries. Muhammad was initially expected to face Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos on the September 22nd card.

Combate reports that Muhammad has been forced off the card due to an undisclosed injury. Dos Santos will now apparently be facing Luigi Vendramini. Vendramini has accepted the fight on less than a week’s notice. Zaleski is currently on a five-fight win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Sean Strickland with a spinning wheel kick on May 12th.

Vendramini will be moving up from lightweight to fight Zaleski at welterweight. He made a name for himself on the Brazilian regional circuit. Vendramini has yet to go to a decision in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He has four knockouts and four submissions on his undefeated record.

UFC Sao Paulo goes down live from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 22nd, 2018.