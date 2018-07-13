Belal Muhammad vs. Elizeu Zaleski Verbally Agreed For UFC Sao Paulo

UFC Sao Paulo will reportedly play host to a welterweight clash between Belal Muhammad and Elizeu Zaleski.

The event goes down live on September 22nd. MMA Fighting is reporting that the bout has been verbally agreed to after an initial report from Brazilian news outlet AG Fight. The contracts for the bout have yet to be signed as of this writing.

Muhammad is on a four fight win-streak over names such as Tim Means, Jordan Mein, and Randy Brown. His last Octagon appearance came in the form of a win over Chance Rencountre at UFC Utica in June.

Zaleski is also on a nice roll with five straight victories, the latter being an amazing spinning heel kick knockout over Sean Strickland at UFC 224. A win over Muhammad would be a big boost for his record.

What are your thoughts on the match-up between Muhammad and Zaleski? Let us know in the comments section below!