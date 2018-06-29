Bellator 201 Live Stream & Results Tonight (June 29) at 7 p.m. ET

Tonight (June 29) is the night for Bellator 201.

The event will be held inside the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California. In the main event of Bellator 201, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will defend her flyweight title against Alejandra Lara.

The co-main event will feature lightweight action between Saad Awad and Ryan Couture. Valerie Letourneau will step inside the Bellator cage for the second time. After a successful promotional debut against Kate Jackson, Letourneau hopes to make it two in a row against rising flyweight Kristina Williams. The main card begins with Juan Archuleta vs. Robbie Peralta.

Yesterday, the Bellator 201 weigh-ins took place. All main card fighters made weight, while one preliminary bout had to be scrapped.

The prelims should provide some solid action. One fighter that you don’t want to miss on the undercard is Ed Ruth. The NCAA Division I wrestling standout will go one-on-one with Andy Murad. You can peep the live prelim stream above.

Keep refreshing the page for live results updates. Bellator often doesn’t air one or two preliminary bouts, so only fans inside the Pechanga Resort and Casino can see those fights.

Main Card

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Alejandra Lara

Saad Awad vs. Ryan Couture

Valerie Letourneau vs. Kristina Williams

Juan Archuleta vs. Robbie Peralta

Prelims

Joshua Jones vs. Jacob Rosales

David Conte vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Ricky Furar vs. Victor Rosas

Keri Melendez vs. Tiani Valle

Jamal Pogues vs. Jordan Young

Andy Murad vs. Ed Ruth

Joey Davis vs. Craig Plaskett

Tyrell Fortune vs. Giovanni Sarran