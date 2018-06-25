Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara Preview

Bellator MMA returns to network television this weekend with Bellator 201.

Bellator 201 is set to take place on Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Alejandra Lara for the Bellator flyweight title will headline this event while Saad Awad vs. Ryan Couture in a lightweight bout will co-headline this show.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Valerie Letourneau vs. Kristina Williams in a female flyweight bout and Juan Archuleta vs. Robbie Peralta in a featherweight bout.

Ed Ruth vs. Andy Murad in a welterweight bout will headline the preliminary portion of this card. Also featured on the prelims is Gilbert Melendez’s wife Keri Anne Melendez taking on Tiani Valle in a female strawweight bout.

The Card

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)



Bellator Flyweight Championship: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) vs. Alejandra Lara



Lightweight: Saad Awad vs. Ryan Couture



Female Flyweight: Valerie Letourneau vs. Kristina Williams



Featherweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Robbie Peralta



PRELIMINARY CARD (ParamountNetwork.com/7 p.m. ET)



Welterweight: Ed Ruth vs. Andy Murad



Strawweight: Keri Anne Melendez vs. Tiani Valle



Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune vs. Josue Lugo



Welterweight: Joey Davis vs. Craig Plaskett



Light Heavyweight: Jordan Young vs. Jamal Pogues



Catchweight: Lance Lee vs. Ricky Furar



Female Flyweight: Kristi Lopez vs. Paola Ramirez



Lightweight: Jacob Rosales vs. Joshua Jones



Featherweight: Jay Jay Wilson vs. David Conte

