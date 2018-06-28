Bellator 201 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Official

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 201 event are in the books.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 201 on Thursday, June 28, 2018 where everyone made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Alejandra Lara for the Bellator flyweight title will headline this event while Saad Awad vs. Ryan Couture in a lightweight bout will co-headline this show.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Valerie Letourneau vs. Kristina Williams in a female flyweight bout and Juan Archuleta vs. Robbie Peralta in a featherweight bout.

Ed Ruth vs. Andy Murad in a welterweight bout will headline the preliminary portion of this card. Also featured on the prelims is Gilbert Melendez’s wife taking on Tiani Valle in a female strawweight bout.

This event is set to take place on Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 201. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (125) vs. Alejandra Lara (124.6) – for women’s flyweight title

Saad Awad (159.8) vs. Ryan Couture (159.9)

Valerie Letourneau (126) vs. Kristina Williams (125.4)

Juan Archuleta (146) vs. Robbie Peralta (145.3)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Joshua Jones (155.5) vs. Jacob Rosales (155.7)

Ricky Furar (134.5) vs. Victor Rosas (135.3)

Keri Melendez (116) vs. Tiani Valle (114.5)

Jamal Pogues (203.7) vs. Jordan Young (204.8)

Andy Murad (170.8) vs. Ed Ruth (170.7)

Joey Davis (170.6) vs. Craig Plaskett (168.2)

Tyrell Fortune (244.8) vs. Giovanni Sarran (251.8)

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.