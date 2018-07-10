Bellator 202: Budd vs. Nogueira Preview

Bellator MMA returns to network television this weekend with Bellator 202.
Bellator 202 is set to take place on Friday, July 13, 2018 at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.
Julia Budd © vs. Talita Nogueira in a women’s featherweight title bout will serve as the main event of the show while Eduardo Dantas vs. Michael McDonald in a bantamweight bout will serve as the co-main event of this event.
Round out the four bout main card is Chris Honeycutt vs. Leo Leite in a middleweight bout and Ernest James vs. Valentin Moldavsky in a heavyweight bout.
The Card
MAIN CARD (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)
Women’s Featherweight Title: Julia Budd © vs. Talita Nogueira
Bantamweight: Eduardo Dantas vs. Michael McDonald
Middleweight: Chris Honeycutt vs. Leo Leite
Heavyweight: Ernest James vs. Valentin Moldavsky
PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)
Jon Hill vs. Rudy Schaffroth
Fernando Gonzalez vs. Tyler Ingram
Steve Kozola vs. Ryan Walker
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Gerald Harris
Veta Arteaga vs. Emily Ducote
Will Morris vs. Charles Williams
Luis Erives vs. Nation Gibrick
Daniel Carey vs. Aaron Webb
Stephanie Geltmacher vs. Deborah Kouzmin
