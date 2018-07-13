Bellator 202 Live Stream & Results Tonight (July 13) at 7 p.m. ET

Tonight (July 13) Bellator 202 takes place.

The event will be held inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. In the main event of Bellator 202, Julia Budd will defend her women’s featherweight title against Talita Nogueira.

The co-main event will feature bantamweight action between former champion Eduardo Dantas and Michael McDonald. Chris Honeycutt will return to action to take on Leo Leite

Yesterday, the Bellator 202 weigh-ins took place. All main card fighters made weight. Getting the main card started will be a heavyweight bout between Ernest James and Valentin Moldavsky.

The prelims should provide some solid action. Former women’s flyweight contender Emily Ducote will go toe-to-toe with Veta Arteaga. Also, Gerald Harris meets Yaroslav Amosov. You can peep the live prelim stream above starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Keep refreshing the page for live results updates. Bellator often doesn’t air one or two preliminary bouts, but sometimes they will return to the live feed for some post-main card action.

Main Card

Julia Budd (C) vs. Talita Nogueira – For Bellator Women’s Featherweight Title

Eduardo Dantas vs. Michael McDonald

Chris Honeycutt vs. Leo Leite

Ernest James vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Prelims

Rudy Schaffroth def. Jon Hill via TKO (strikes) – R1, 0:42

Tyler Ingram def. Fernando Gonzalez via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:13

Veta Arteaga vs. Emily Ducote

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Gerald Harris

Will Morris vs. Charles Williams

Luis Erives vs. Nation Gibrick

Daniel Carey vs. Aaron Webb

Steve Kozola vs. Ryan Walker