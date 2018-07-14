Bellator 202 Video Highlights: Former Champion Suffers Nasty Ankle Injury

Bellator 202 didn’t end well for Eduardo Dantas.

Last night (July 13), Bellator 202 took place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. In the main event, Julia Budd defended her women’s featherweight title against Talita Nogueira. The co-main event saw former Bellator bantamweight title holder Eduardo Dantas go one-on-one with Michael McDonald.

Budd was too overwhelming for Nogueira. The challenger couldn’t get anything going on the ground and Budd capitalized. In the end, some ground-and-pound in the third round spelled the end of the title bout. Budd retained her championship.

The co-main event featured a highly-anticipated bantamweight scrap between Dantas and McDonald. It only lasted 58 seconds as McDonald knocked down the former champion and finished him on the ground with strikes. Replays revealed that Dantas landed on his ankle on the knockdown, possibly causing a break. There’s no word on his condition. As for McDonald, he believes he broke another hand and is questioning his future in the sport of mixed martial arts.

There was some other action on the main card to digest as well. Heavyweights took the stage in the main card opener. Valentin Moldavsky improved his record to 7-1 with a first-round TKO victory over Ernest James. Chris Honeycutt was also featured on the main card. He defeated Leo Leite in a landslide unanimous decision win.

Check out the Bellator 202 highlights below:

Do you think the injury to Eduardo Dantas could derail his chances of getting back the bantamweight title?