Bellator 202 Weigh-In Results: Title Fight Is Official

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 202 event are in the books.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 202 on Thursday, July 12, 2018 where everyone made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Julia Budd vs. Talita Nogueira in a women’s featherweight title bout will serve as the main event of the show while Eduardo Dantas vs. Michael McDonald in a bantamweight bout will serve as the co-main event of this event.

Round out the four bout main card is Chris Honeycutt vs. Leo Leite in a middleweight bout and Ernest James vs. Valentin Moldavsky in a heavyweight bout.

Bellator 202 is set to take place on Friday, July 13, 2018 at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Women’s Featherweight Title: Julia Budd (144.1) vs. Talita Nogueira (144.3)

Bantamweight: Eduardo Dantas (135.5) vs. Michael McDonald (135.6)

Middleweight: Chris Honeycutt (185.6) vs. Leo Leite (184.3)

Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky (232.9) vs. Ernest James (261.1)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Jon Hill (256.2) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (252.4)

Fernando Gonzalez Trevino (170.7) vs. Tyler Ingram (169.9)

Emily Ducote (125) vs. Veta Arteaga (125.7)

Gerald Harris (170.5) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (170.2)

Will Morris (155.5) vs. Charles Williams (153.6)

Nation Gibrick (155.3) vs. Luis Erives (155.9)

Aaron Webb (144.7) vs. Daniel Carey (145.4)

Steve Kozola (154.6) vs. Ryan Walker (155.9)

