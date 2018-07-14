Bellator 203 Results: Patricio Freire vs. Daniel Weichel

Bellator 203 goes down tonight (July 14).

The event will be held inside Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. In the main event, Patricio Freire will defend his Bellator featherweight title against Daniel Weichel. The two met back in June 2015. Just when it looked like Freire was in trouble, he knocked out Weichel in the second round.

Also featured on the card will be former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov. He’ll go one-on-one with Vaso Bakocevic. Former middleweight title challenger Alessio Sakara will share the Bellator cage with Jamie Sloane.

That’s not all the action Bellator 203 has to offer. Will Fleury is set to do battle against Alen Amedovski. Maxim Radu meets Simone La Preziosa, and Simone D’Anna goes toe-to-toe with Michelle Martignoni.

Bellator 203 airs on The Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET via tape delay. MMA News will cover the event as if it were live, so you can rest easy about being spoiled.

