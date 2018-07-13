Bellator 203 Weigh-ins: Freire & Weichel Both Make Weight

The MMA portion of Saturday’s Bellator 203 card in Italy will go ahead, following a successful round of weigh-ins on Friday.

Every one of the 12 fighters scheduled for the six-bout MMA card made weight.

Bellator 203 is scheduled to go down at the Foro Italico in Rome. It will air on same-day delay on Paramount.

Weighing in on Friday morning in Rome were featherweight champion Patricio Freire and his opponent Daniel Weichel. Both men look to serve up an intriguing bout in their headlining rematch. Freire hit 144.8 pounds, with Weichel also under the 145-pound limit at 144.4.

Bellator 203’s kickboxing main event will also go ahead, with main event’s Kevin Ross (144.8) and Gabriel Varga (145) having no problems on the scales.

The official Bellator 203 weigh-ins are as follows:

Patricio Freire (144.8) vs. Daniel Weichel (144.4)

Alessio Sakara (205.6) vs. Jamie Sloane (204)

Vaso Bakocevic (169.6) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (170.4)

Will Fleury (185.8) vs. Alen Amedovski (185.6)

Simone La Preziosa (154.2) vs. Maxim Radu (154.6)

Michele Martignoni (135.6) vs. Simone D’Anna (132.2)