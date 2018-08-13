Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat Preview

Bellator MMA returns to network television this weekend with Bellator 204.

Bellator 204 is set to take place on Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Darrion Caldwell vs. Noad Lahat in a featherweight bout will headline this event while Logan Storley vs. A.J. Matthews in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Caldwell enters this fight on a three-fight winning streak with wins over Joe Taimanglo and Eduardo Dantas by unanimous decision then in his first title defense, scoring a first-round submission win over Leandro Higo. On the flip side, Lahat has three wins and a decision loss in his Bellator career where he showed off his submission skills in his fights against Scott Cleve and Lloyd Carter.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Ricky Bandejas vs. James Gallagher in a bantamweight bout and Tywan Claxton vs. Cris Williams in a featherweight bout.

The Card

Main card (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Featherweight Bout: Darrion Caldwell vs. Noad Lahat

Welterweight Bout: Logan Storley vs. A.J. Matthews

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Bandejas vs. James Gallagher

Featherweight Bout: Tywan Claxton vs. Cris Williams

Preliminary card (Online, 7 p.m. ET)

Demarques Jackson vs. Bryce Logan

Corey Davis vs. David Michaud

Jordon Larson vs. Jason Jackson

Omar Morales vs. Troy Nawrocki

Micah Peatrowsky vs. Keith Phathaem

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.